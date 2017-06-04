|
Fairport Convention Inducing 55 Unreleased Songs in New Box Set
Fairport Convention will be looking back at their early days with the released a new box set entitled "Come All Ye - The First 10 Years" which is set to hit stores on July 28th. We were sent the following details: The new set will feature 55 previously unreleased songs among its 121 tracks. Highlights include key tracks from all of their classic albums, single B-sides, BBC Radio Sessions, 5 songs from the French TV programme, 'Pop 2' (December 1970), 5 songs from the Television show, 'The Man They Couldn't Hang' (1971) and the audio for an entire concert at The Fairfield Halls, Croydon (December 16th 1973) plus 2 songs recorded live for the Scottish Television programme, 'Anne Lorne Gillies - The World of Music' (1976). The set comes complete with liner notes by respected English writer, Patrick Humphries, author of many highly regarded books including, 'Nick Drake - The Biography' ( Bloomsbury 1998 ), 'Richard Thompson - The Biography' ( Music Sales Ltd 1997 ) and 'The Many Lives of Tom Waites' (Omnibus Press 1989).
