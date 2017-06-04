Fairport Convention Inducing 55 Unreleased Songs in New Box Set

The new set will feature 55 previously unreleased songs among its 121 tracks. Highlights include key tracks from all of their classic albums, single B-sides, BBC Radio Sessions, 5 songs from the French TV programme, 'Pop 2' (December 1970), 5 songs from the Television show, 'The Man They Couldn't Hang' (1971) and the audio for an entire concert at The Fairfield Halls, Croydon (December 16th 1973) plus 2 songs recorded live for the Scottish Television programme, 'Anne Lorne Gillies - The World of Music' (1976).

The set comes complete with liner notes by respected English writer, Patrick Humphries, author of many highly regarded books including, 'Nick Drake - The Biography' ( Bloomsbury 1998 ), 'Richard Thompson - The Biography' ( Music Sales Ltd 1997 ) and 'The Many Lives of Tom Waites' (Omnibus Press 1989).