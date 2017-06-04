Forget My Silence Release 'Rise To Fall' Video

The frontman for the Russian metalcore group Roma Sadygov had the following to say, "'Fall To Rise' is the main song from the album. The title holds the history of my life and our band. We are all working on ourselves to get better at what we do. Not always was everything perfect, we faced many fails and hard times, but they only made us stronger and actually made us better.

"'Fall To Rise' is story of how people who step over, will fall against those who have already fell before and learned their mistakes, and by their turn they will rise again, only stronger, and they all keep the circle of falling and rising going. This song will be kind of the beginning of new chapters in our story." Watch the video for the Cameron Mizell (Sleeping With Sirens, Memphis May Fire) produced single here.