Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Reflects On Unmasked Days
06-04-2017
.
KISS

KISS frontman Paul Stanley recently reflected back on the band's unmasked days and admits that he found performing without the band's signature make up satisfying.

Stanley said (via KISS Asylum) "The years that we were without the makeup were fine for me. I found them very satisfying because I got a chance to be out there without makeup, which I craved at that point. I think it was easier for me because my persona wasn't really defined by the makeup - it was embellished.

"To me, the makeup was just reinforcing what you were seeing and who I was. But the day we put the makeup back on before the reunion tour was magical. To look in the mirror and see that face again was empowering."

He also discusses his relationship with Gene Simmons: "Gene's my brother. He lives right down the street. And we like each other so much that we stay out of each other's way. As sickening as it might sound, we're not beyond sending each other texts of appreciation.

"We both have the lives that perhaps we didn't intend to in the beginning, but we both made it possible for us to reach the lives that made us happy. If you would have told him thirty, forty years ago where he'd wind up, he couldn't comprehend it. But you have to keep moving forward. And you may find your destination is not where you intended."

advertisement

KISS Music, DVDs, Books and more

KISS T-shirts and Posters

More KISS News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Reflects On Unmasked Days

KISS Farewell Event May Be Free Says Gene Simmons

KISS Cancel Manchester Arena Show Following Terror Attack

Original KISS Star Believes Rock N Roll Is Over

Kissey Announces Unplug The Delusional Monkey EP

Miley Cyrus Says She Inspired Katy Perry's 'I Kissed A Girl'

Peter Criss Agrees With Rock Hall's Snubbing Of KISS Members

KISS Writing New Music But May Not Release It

Gene Simmons Reveals Album His Listens To Before KISS Shows

DNCE Release 'Kissing Strangers' Video Featuring Nicki Minaj


More Stories for KISS

KISS Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Metallica Release 360 Video For Classic Song- Jack White and Elton John Release 'Two Fingers of Whiskey' Video- Radiohead Stream Previously Unreleased 1996 Track 'I Promise'- more

Chris Cornell Toxicology Report Details Revealed- Dave Matthews Rocks Tribute To Gregg Allman- Alter Bridge Release Preview For New Live and Rarities Albums- more

Eagles Recruit Big Star To Play With Them At Music Festivals- Foo Fighters Surprise Fans With New Song and Video 'Run'- Chris Cornell's Widow Wants Answers About His Death- more

Page Too:
Ariana Grande's 'One Love Manchester' Benefit Concert To Stream Live- Drake Scores Victory In Copyright Infringement Case- Noel Gallagher Slams Harry Styles' New Song- more

Oasis Reunion Rumored For Manchester Benefit Concert- Brandy Hospitalized After Losing Consciousness During Flight- Radiohead Singer Thom Yorke Harassed By Ghosts- more

Olivia Newton-John's Breast Cancer Has Returned- Black Eyed Peas Reuniting At Manchester Benefit Concert- Lorde Releases New Song 'Perfect Places'- Meek Mill- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Metallica Release 360 Video For Classic Song

Jack White and Elton John Release 'Two Fingers of Whiskey' Video

Radiohead Stream Previously Unreleased 1996 Track 'I Promise'

KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Reflects On Unmasked Days

Chris Cornell's Friends Recall His Last Days

Phoenix Stream New Song 'Goodbye Soleil'

Roy Orbison With Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Album Announced

Fairport Convention Inducing 55 Unreleased Songs in New Box Set

Summer of Love 50th Anniversary Vinyl Reissues Coming

Forget My Silence Release 'Rise To Fall' Video

Chris Cornell Toxicology Report Details Revealed

Dave Matthews Rocks Tribute To Gregg Allman

Alter Bridge Release Preview For New Live and Rarities Album

Jerry Garcia's 'Wolf' Guitar Fetches Huge Amount At Auction

The Agonist Announce Historic Headline Tour

CH3 Giving Away Song From First New Album In 15 Years

• more

Page Too News Stories
Ariana Grande's 'One Love Manchester' Benefit Concert To Stream Live

Drake Scores Victory In Copyright Infringement Case

Noel Gallagher Slams Harry Styles' New Song

Yo Gotti And Mike WiLL Made-It Surprise Release 'Gotti Made-It'

Bleachers Announces New Fall Tour Leg

Major Lazer Streams Track With Camila Cabello, Travis Scott and Quavo

Joe Jonas and DNCE Go Undercover As Lyft Drivers

Yelawolf Releases 'Row Your Boat' Video

Maren Morris Inspired Lady Antebellum's New Song

Miley Cyrus, Aerosmith's Joe Perry Contribute Guitars to Charity Auction

Vince Staples Reveals 'The Big Fish Theory' Concept

Miranda Lambert Releases Stripped Down 'Tin Man' Video

Eminem Song Inspires New Addition To The Dictionary

Blake Shelton Cheers Up Emotional 7-Year-Old Fan

Pink Reveals The Secret To Her Successful Marriage

The Champs' 'Tequila' Featured In 'Baby Driver' Trailer

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Little Steven - Soulfire

BJ Wilbanks - Self-Titled

TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012

Wild Iris - Wild Iris

Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story

Remembering Chris Cornell

Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise

Carly Van Skaik - Carly Van Shaik EP

On The Record: The Bill Evans Trio - On a Monday Evening

Through Fire - Breathe

TBT: Iron Maiden - A Matter Of Life And Death

Passport: Orchestra Baobab- Amine & Hamza- Las Cafeteras

Sami Wolf - See You On the Moon

Passport: Tamkrest - Ian Faquini and Paula Santoro- More

My Silent Bravery - Face to Face

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.