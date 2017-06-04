KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Reflects On Unmasked Days

Stanley said (via KISS Asylum) "The years that we were without the makeup were fine for me. I found them very satisfying because I got a chance to be out there without makeup, which I craved at that point. I think it was easier for me because my persona wasn't really defined by the makeup - it was embellished.

"To me, the makeup was just reinforcing what you were seeing and who I was. But the day we put the makeup back on before the reunion tour was magical. To look in the mirror and see that face again was empowering."

He also discusses his relationship with Gene Simmons: "Gene's my brother. He lives right down the street. And we like each other so much that we stay out of each other's way. As sickening as it might sound, we're not beyond sending each other texts of appreciation.

"We both have the lives that perhaps we didn't intend to in the beginning, but we both made it possible for us to reach the lives that made us happy. If you would have told him thirty, forty years ago where he'd wind up, he couldn't comprehend it. But you have to keep moving forward. And you may find your destination is not where you intended."