Maren Morris Inspired Lady Antebellum's New Song

Songwriter/producer Michael James Ryan Busbee (better known as just busbee) co-wrote the tune with Ryan Hurd and Hillary Lindsey ('Blue Ain't Your Color," 'Dirty Laundry" ).

It was inspired by a '90s Night party at Nashville's Basement East, where Brothers Osborne, Lucie Silvas, Cassadee Pope and Hurd's singer-songwriter girlfriend, Morris, sang a set of 20-year-old pop covers.

"As one of my friends so eloquently put it, she said, 'I feel like I sit with Ryan and write love songs about Maren, and I feel like I sit with Maren and write love songs about Ryan.' So we're writing about Maren, of course, because that's his love interest," he continued. Read more here.