Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Maren Morris Inspired Lady Antebellum's New Song
06-04-2017
.
Lady Antebellum

(Radio.com) Country trio Lady Antebellum is about to celebrate their 10th year as a band. This past year they took a hiatus to work on outside projects and to write for their latest album, Heart Break. "You Look Good," is the band's first single from the new project and it it's a track with an interesting connection to budding country star Maren Morris.

Songwriter/producer Michael James Ryan Busbee (better known as just busbee) co-wrote the tune with Ryan Hurd and Hillary Lindsey ('Blue Ain't Your Color," 'Dirty Laundry" ).

It was inspired by a '90s Night party at Nashville's Basement East, where Brothers Osborne, Lucie Silvas, Cassadee Pope and Hurd's singer-songwriter girlfriend, Morris, sang a set of 20-year-old pop covers.

"As one of my friends so eloquently put it, she said, 'I feel like I sit with Ryan and write love songs about Maren, and I feel like I sit with Maren and write love songs about Ryan.' So we're writing about Maren, of course, because that's his love interest," he continued. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Lady Antebellum Music, DVDs, Books and more

Lady Antebellum T-shirts and Posters

More Lady Antebellum News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Maren Morris Inspired Lady Antebellum's New Song

Lady Antebellum Release Their 'Hey! Baby' Dirty Dancing Cover

Lady Antebellum Release 'You Look Good' Video

Lady Antebellum's Anthem Performance At Predators Game Goes Online

Lady Antebellum Have Fun With Silly Tour Promo Video

Lady Antebellum Reveal Details For New Album 'Heart Break'

Lady Antebellum Go Behind the ACM Nominated Song 'You Look Good'

The ACMs Hold Special Place For Lady Antebellum

ACMs Reveal 'The Week Vegas Goes Country' Details

Lady Antebellum To Announce CMA Nominees This Morning


More Stories for Lady Antebellum

Lady Antebellum Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Metallica Release 360 Video For Classic Song- Jack White and Elton John Release 'Two Fingers of Whiskey' Video- Radiohead Stream Previously Unreleased 1996 Track 'I Promise'- more

Chris Cornell Toxicology Report Details Revealed- Dave Matthews Rocks Tribute To Gregg Allman- Alter Bridge Release Preview For New Live and Rarities Albums- more

Eagles Recruit Big Star To Play With Them At Music Festivals- Foo Fighters Surprise Fans With New Song and Video 'Run'- Chris Cornell's Widow Wants Answers About His Death- more

Page Too:
Ariana Grande's 'One Love Manchester' Benefit Concert To Stream Live- Drake Scores Victory In Copyright Infringement Case- Noel Gallagher Slams Harry Styles' New Song- more

Oasis Reunion Rumored For Manchester Benefit Concert- Brandy Hospitalized After Losing Consciousness During Flight- Radiohead Singer Thom Yorke Harassed By Ghosts- more

Olivia Newton-John's Breast Cancer Has Returned- Black Eyed Peas Reuniting At Manchester Benefit Concert- Lorde Releases New Song 'Perfect Places'- Meek Mill- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Metallica Release 360 Video For Classic Song

Jack White and Elton John Release 'Two Fingers of Whiskey' Video

Radiohead Stream Previously Unreleased 1996 Track 'I Promise'

KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Reflects On Unmasked Days

Chris Cornell's Friends Recall His Last Days

Phoenix Stream New Song 'Goodbye Soleil'

Roy Orbison With Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Album Announced

Fairport Convention Inducing 55 Unreleased Songs in New Box Set

Summer of Love 50th Anniversary Vinyl Reissues Coming

Forget My Silence Release 'Rise To Fall' Video

Chris Cornell Toxicology Report Details Revealed

Dave Matthews Rocks Tribute To Gregg Allman

Alter Bridge Release Preview For New Live and Rarities Album

Jerry Garcia's 'Wolf' Guitar Fetches Huge Amount At Auction

The Agonist Announce Historic Headline Tour

CH3 Giving Away Song From First New Album In 15 Years

• more

Page Too News Stories
Ariana Grande's 'One Love Manchester' Benefit Concert To Stream Live

Drake Scores Victory In Copyright Infringement Case

Noel Gallagher Slams Harry Styles' New Song

Yo Gotti And Mike WiLL Made-It Surprise Release 'Gotti Made-It'

Bleachers Announces New Fall Tour Leg

Major Lazer Streams Track With Camila Cabello, Travis Scott and Quavo

Joe Jonas and DNCE Go Undercover As Lyft Drivers

Yelawolf Releases 'Row Your Boat' Video

Maren Morris Inspired Lady Antebellum's New Song

Miley Cyrus, Aerosmith's Joe Perry Contribute Guitars to Charity Auction

Vince Staples Reveals 'The Big Fish Theory' Concept

Miranda Lambert Releases Stripped Down 'Tin Man' Video

Eminem Song Inspires New Addition To The Dictionary

Blake Shelton Cheers Up Emotional 7-Year-Old Fan

Pink Reveals The Secret To Her Successful Marriage

The Champs' 'Tequila' Featured In 'Baby Driver' Trailer

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Little Steven - Soulfire

BJ Wilbanks - Self-Titled

TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012

Wild Iris - Wild Iris

Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story

Remembering Chris Cornell

Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise

Carly Van Skaik - Carly Van Shaik EP

On The Record: The Bill Evans Trio - On a Monday Evening

Through Fire - Breathe

TBT: Iron Maiden - A Matter Of Life And Death

Passport: Orchestra Baobab- Amine & Hamza- Las Cafeteras

Sami Wolf - See You On the Moon

Passport: Tamkrest - Ian Faquini and Paula Santoro- More

My Silent Bravery - Face to Face

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.