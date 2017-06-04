Metallica Release 360 Video For Classic Song

The track from their debut album, "Kill 'Em All", has the distinction of being the first song Metallica ever recorded in a studio when they put together their 1982 demo tape, "No Life 'til Leather."

The Foxborough date marked the fifth of six shows in the first two weeks of the legendary band's North American tour in support of 2016's "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct."

Launched in Baltimore, MD on May 10, the trek was previewed with a live stream of the group's final rehearsal before about 300 MetClub fan members via Facebook Live from the city. Watch the video here.