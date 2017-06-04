Noel Gallagher Slams Harry Styles' New Song

"People of my age have let themselves go, they're fat, balding idiots with fading tattoos. They sit in their garage and write s— like 'Sign of the Times' for Harry Styles. Which, quite frankly, my cat could have written in about 10 minutes!" Noel said.

"I don't mind the song, my wife was falling over herself, 'Have you heard Harry Styles' new song? It's like Prince', I was like, 'Without even hearing it, I can assure you it's not like Prince!'" Read more here.