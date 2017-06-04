Pink Reveals The Secret To Her Successful Marriage

"We've had two breaks," Pink revealed. "The first one was about a year. And the second one was 11 months." The couple, who have a daughter Willow, 6, and son Jameson, 5 months, split up in 2003 and 2008.

Despite these rocky times, it has been more than a decade since their last separation and the two couldn't be more happy with their lives and raising their children. "I honestly can't believe how responsible I am," she remarked. "All of a sudden I'm a soccer mom and doing the damn thing. No one would have guessed this for me. Honestly, I didn't realize that you could enjoy it so much." Read more here.