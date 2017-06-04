Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Radiohead Stream Previously Unreleased 1996 Track 'I Promise'
06-04-2017
.
Radiohead

(Radio.com) Radiohead are streaming a previously unreleased song called 'I Promise." The track, which dates back to 1996, will be on their latest version of OK Computer, OKNOTOK.

The yearning love song is sparse and melancholy and features strings and a military beat: 'I won't run away no more, I promise," sings Thom Yorke. "Even when I get bored, I promise/ Even when you lock me out, I promise."

On June 23, fans can get 'OKNOTOK' which will include 11 previously unreleased tracks; 8 old B-sides and three that were recently re-recorded. It also includes a book containing artwork -- some of it unreleased -- some of frontman Thom Yorke's notes and an actual cassette mix. Listen to the song here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

