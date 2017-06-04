Roy Orbison With Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Album Announced

It will be released in various formats including digitally, CD and vinyl. Roy Orbison's son Alex had the following to say, "If ever there were a singer whose body of work benefits from a collaboration with the Royal Philharmonic it would be Roy Orbison.

During the course of his career and after his passing it was constantly noted that his transcendent vocal ability made him something of an anomaly in the world of pop and rock and that, in another life, he would have taken the classical music/opera world by storm.

"Soon, we'll all be able to experience that 'life' with the release of this project. It's more than an album release, it's the fulfillment of a prophecy in a very tangible way."

Tracklist:

1) In Dreams

2) Crying

3) I'm Hurtin'

4) Oh, Pretty Woman*

5) It's Over

6) Dream Baby+

7) Blue Angel

8) Love Hurts

9) Uptown**

10) Mean Woman Blues+

11) Only the Lonely

12) Running Scared

13) I Drove All Night

14) You Got It

15) A Love So Beautiful*