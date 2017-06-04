Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Summer of Love 50th Anniversary Vinyl Reissues Coming
06-04-2017
.
Monkees

(Radio.com) The summer of 1967 was an influential time in the transformation of popular culture, music and artistic expression. To commemorate, Rhino Records will launch its 50th-anniversary celebration of this year's Summer of Love with vinyl reissues and new compilations from key albums from this iconic era.

The celebration begins July 11, when Rhino releases a new collection from the Grateful Dead, Smiling On A Cloudy Day, which features tracks like "Morning Dew," "China Cat Sunflower" and "St. Stephen."

Among other artist releases, the Monkees will release a new compilation, Summer of Love, July 18, which includes 12 tracks from the band's lesser-known psychedelic sound. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Monkees Music, DVDs, Books and more

Monkees T-shirts and Posters

More Monkees News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Summer of Love 50th Anniversary Vinyl Reissues Coming

The Monkees' Michael Nesmith Announces Autobiography and Album

Rivers Cuomo Contributes To The Monkees 50th Anniversary Album

'Fast Eddie' Hoh Dead At 71, Worked With Monkees, Donovan, More


More Stories for Monkees

Monkees Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Metallica Release 360 Video For Classic Song- Jack White and Elton John Release 'Two Fingers of Whiskey' Video- Radiohead Stream Previously Unreleased 1996 Track 'I Promise'- more

Chris Cornell Toxicology Report Details Revealed- Dave Matthews Rocks Tribute To Gregg Allman- Alter Bridge Release Preview For New Live and Rarities Albums- more

Eagles Recruit Big Star To Play With Them At Music Festivals- Foo Fighters Surprise Fans With New Song and Video 'Run'- Chris Cornell's Widow Wants Answers About His Death- more

Page Too:
Ariana Grande's 'One Love Manchester' Benefit Concert To Stream Live- Drake Scores Victory In Copyright Infringement Case- Noel Gallagher Slams Harry Styles' New Song- more

Oasis Reunion Rumored For Manchester Benefit Concert- Brandy Hospitalized After Losing Consciousness During Flight- Radiohead Singer Thom Yorke Harassed By Ghosts- more

Olivia Newton-John's Breast Cancer Has Returned- Black Eyed Peas Reuniting At Manchester Benefit Concert- Lorde Releases New Song 'Perfect Places'- Meek Mill- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Metallica Release 360 Video For Classic Song

Jack White and Elton John Release 'Two Fingers of Whiskey' Video

Radiohead Stream Previously Unreleased 1996 Track 'I Promise'

KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Reflects On Unmasked Days

Chris Cornell's Friends Recall His Last Days

Phoenix Stream New Song 'Goodbye Soleil'

Roy Orbison With Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Album Announced

Fairport Convention Inducing 55 Unreleased Songs in New Box Set

Summer of Love 50th Anniversary Vinyl Reissues Coming

Forget My Silence Release 'Rise To Fall' Video

Chris Cornell Toxicology Report Details Revealed

Dave Matthews Rocks Tribute To Gregg Allman

Alter Bridge Release Preview For New Live and Rarities Album

Jerry Garcia's 'Wolf' Guitar Fetches Huge Amount At Auction

The Agonist Announce Historic Headline Tour

CH3 Giving Away Song From First New Album In 15 Years

• more

Page Too News Stories
Ariana Grande's 'One Love Manchester' Benefit Concert To Stream Live

Drake Scores Victory In Copyright Infringement Case

Noel Gallagher Slams Harry Styles' New Song

Yo Gotti And Mike WiLL Made-It Surprise Release 'Gotti Made-It'

Bleachers Announces New Fall Tour Leg

Major Lazer Streams Track With Camila Cabello, Travis Scott and Quavo

Joe Jonas and DNCE Go Undercover As Lyft Drivers

Yelawolf Releases 'Row Your Boat' Video

Maren Morris Inspired Lady Antebellum's New Song

Miley Cyrus, Aerosmith's Joe Perry Contribute Guitars to Charity Auction

Vince Staples Reveals 'The Big Fish Theory' Concept

Miranda Lambert Releases Stripped Down 'Tin Man' Video

Eminem Song Inspires New Addition To The Dictionary

Blake Shelton Cheers Up Emotional 7-Year-Old Fan

Pink Reveals The Secret To Her Successful Marriage

The Champs' 'Tequila' Featured In 'Baby Driver' Trailer

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Little Steven - Soulfire

BJ Wilbanks - Self-Titled

TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012

Wild Iris - Wild Iris

Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story

Remembering Chris Cornell

Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise

Carly Van Skaik - Carly Van Shaik EP

On The Record: The Bill Evans Trio - On a Monday Evening

Through Fire - Breathe

TBT: Iron Maiden - A Matter Of Life And Death

Passport: Orchestra Baobab- Amine & Hamza- Las Cafeteras

Sami Wolf - See You On the Moon

Passport: Tamkrest - Ian Faquini and Paula Santoro- More

My Silent Bravery - Face to Face

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.