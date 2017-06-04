Summer of Love 50th Anniversary Vinyl Reissues Coming

The celebration begins July 11, when Rhino releases a new collection from the Grateful Dead, Smiling On A Cloudy Day, which features tracks like "Morning Dew," "China Cat Sunflower" and "St. Stephen."

Among other artist releases, the Monkees will release a new compilation, Summer of Love, July 18, which includes 12 tracks from the band's lesser-known psychedelic sound. Read more here.