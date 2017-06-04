Vince Staples Reveals 'The Big Fish Theory' Concept

The Long Beach native recently spoke about the upcoming album. 'It's current. It's tomorrow. It's next Thursday. We making future music." he told LA Weekly. "This is my Afro-futurism. There's no other kind."

Staples, who guests on the new Gorillaz album Humanz and will tour with the group, added that he constantly strives to reinvent himself. "If a photographer took the same picture over and over again, you'd call them crazy, right?" he said. "If an architect built the same house, if a designer made the same clothes, if a painter made the same painting, we'd all discredit them. Read more here.