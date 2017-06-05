Exist Release 'Fault's Peaks' Music Video

06-05-2017

.

Exist have released a new music video for their track "Fault's Peaks". The song comes from the metal supergroup's debut album "So True, So Bound" which will be hitting stores this Friday, June 9th. The band was formed by Max Phelps, who was a touring member of Cynic and Defeated Sanity (and as frontman for Death To All, the touring tribute band to Chuck Shuldiner), and he is joined by bassist Alex Weber (Jeff Loomis), guitarist Mathew Rossa and drummer Hannes Grossman (Necrophagist, Obscura).



Phelps had this to say about the new song, "'Fault's Peaks', the album closer, is probably the best overall representation of So True, So Bound and our sound as it includes all of our elements from psychedelia to heavy, dissonant riffing with a little improvisation sprinkled in. We've jokingly referred to this song as the 'bleed etude', as the right hand pattern is very reminiscent of the Meshuggah song off obZen, no shame there. This song was (and continues to be live) a real bitch to pull off technically, but it was worth it as we're very proud of the composition itself." Watch the video here.