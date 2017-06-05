Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Fairport Convention's Judy Dyble and Andy Lewis Stream New Song
06-05-2017
.
Judy Dyble

Judy Dyble of Fairport Convention fame has teamed up with Andy Lewis for their new "Summer Dancing" which is set to be released on August 18th.

They are giving fans a first taste of the effort with an online stream of the track "The Day They Took the Music Away" here. We were send the following details about the new project:

The place, somewhere in Oxford, the year, 2014. Songwriter-player-producer Andy Lewis is introduced to Judy Dyble, erstwhile vocalist with folk luminaries Fairport Convention and proto-King Crimson founder who, after a somewhat extended stay out of music has been been making a low-key, experimental return.

Connections completed, the pair draw from their rural-urban upbringings and like-minded interests in history and culture, early ideas are swapped electronically albeit fragments of tracks and lyrics that the pair have accumulated over the years. Weeks later and these formative ideas have evolved into Summer Dancing - a kaleidoscopic collection of audio snapshots that Andy describes thus; "with Judy's words and and my bucolic melancholia this was the kind of record I always wanted to make."

Drawn from a smorgasbord of lost loves, duplicitous acts and friendships and inspired in part by folklore and the joy and optimism of being alive, pure and simple, the tracks take shape under Andy's watchful gaze. The wonderful rural aura harnessed by the metropolitan backdrop of 60's pop that both players experienced growing up - as Judy says "I'm stuck with this folk tag but my basis was pop music, it was The Lovin' Spoonful and The Byrds."

Despite the two-decade age gap, Judy explains; "it's childhood that connects us, also psychedelia. I experienced it first hand all those years ago." Andy agrees; "I've never felt so in tune with someone before," adding, "in a parallel universe, you could have ended up making records for Deram and been a sensational pop siren."
Perhaps that time is now.

Summer Dancing tracklisting:
1. Intro
2. He Said She Said
3. Up The Hill
4. Summer Dancing
5. These Words
6. A Message
7. Night Of 1000 Hours
8. London
9. My Electric Chauffeur
10. Treasure
11. The Day They Took The Music Away
12. Such Fragile Things
13. Summers Of Love
14.Tired Bones
15. The Weathermonger

More Judy Dyble News

