Ice Cube Streaming Brand New Track 'Only One Me'

The reissue is the first release that the veteran rapper will be releasing under his new deal with Interscope Records. The 25th anniversary edition of "Death Certificate" will be hitting stores this Friday, June 9th.

Apart from the new track "Only One Me", the new edition will also feature two additional brand new songs: "Dominate The Weak" and "Good Cop, Bad Cop" . Check out the stream of the new track here.