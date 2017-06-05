Iggy Pop and Josh Homme Film 'American Valhalla' Hitting Theaters

The chronicles the inception and making of Iggy Pop's 2016 album "Post Pop Depression" and the supporting tour from the initial text the rock icon sent to Homme to the recording the effort and beyond.

Homme co-directed the film with Andreas Neumann which captures the sessions at the Rancho De La Luna studio in Joshua Tree, Ca. with Iggy Pop, Homme, Arctic Monkey's Matt Helders and QOTSA's Dean Fertita. Find more details and theatrical dates here.