Lane Change Release Music Video For 'Floodwater'

Lizzie Shafer had the following to say, "Even to the four of us in Lane Change, 'Floodwater' means something different each time we play it. We really wanted to write a song that reflected everything we saw going on in the world, but didn't want tell the listener how to feel. In the concept for the video, we set out to capture the energy and message of the song visually to compliment the sonic element.

"We really wanted the ending to leave the viewer feeling a positive emotion no matter what the song and video meant to them.. We tried to focus on the live performance aspect while adding in a minimal, but yet emotional story line. We couldn't be more excited with the way it all came together!" Watch the video here.