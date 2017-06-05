Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Quiet Riot Set Release For New Album Featuring James Durbin
06-05-2017
.
Quiet Riot

Quiet Riot have announced that they will now be releasing their new album "Road Rage", with newly recorded lead vocals from James Durbin, on August 4th.

The veteran band had originally recorded the effort with departed frontman Seann Nicols (Adler's Appetite) and planed an April release date but then decided to rerecord the album with former American Idol star James Durbin, who was recruited to replace Nicols.

Frankie Banali had the following comments, "The recordings for the new 'Road Rage' record have been an incredible musical journey in the storied history of Quiet Riot. I asked vocalist James Durbin to fill the very large shoes of the late great Kevin DuBrow because I knew he could. While no one can ever replace Kevin DuBrow, he has the same spirit and drive that Kevin had.

"James is an amazing live performer with insane vocal range, but he is also a very gifted songwriter and brought to the 'Road Rage' record totally unique original lyrics and melodies. Not only do they fit perfectly to the music we wrote, but took the songs to a completely new level.

"All the work that we have put into this record has been well worth the wait! I am extremely proud of guitarist Alex Grossi, bassist Chuck Wright and especially James Durbin for the work we have created on this record. Quiet Riot continues to tour relentlessly and will be on the road throughout the year. Expect to hear your Quiet Riot favorites as well as new songs from 'Road Rage' at our shows!"

Durbin added, "The crown-jewel, on top of joining one of your favorite bands, has to be writing, recording & releasing a new album. No matter what, you are now a part of that band's history & I'm honored to have had the opportunity to do that with Quiet Riot. I spent just over 3 weeks marathon song-writing brand new lyrics and melodies for every song & recording vocals. I'm extremely proud of the "Road Rage" record, not only that I had the band's support & trust to deliver, or how great of a personal accomplishment & blessing it's been, but that we can keep the Quiet Riot freak flag flying & have the chance to inspire a new generation of fans!"

Quiet Riot Music, DVDs, Books and more

Quiet Riot T-shirts and Posters

More Quiet Riot News

Quiet Riot Music
