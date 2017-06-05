Scott Stapp Leads Make America Rock Again Tour Lineup

The tour will be kicking off with Drowning Pool and Trapt in Sturgis on August 4th and will conclude on August 8th in Lynchburg, VA at the Blue Ridge Rock Fest.

Scott Stapp had the following to say, "I'm excited to headline Make America Rock Again! We've got a great line-up that I'm looking forward to touring with. It's going to be a great summer of rock and roll for the bands and the fans."

Sick Puppies Emma Anzai adds, "Can't wait to hit the stage with our good friends for the Make America Rock Again tour, we're pumped and ready to go! See ya out there."

Make America Rock Again Tour Dates:

8/4 Sturgis, SD - Buffalo Chip - Drowning Pool and Trapt

8/9 Omaha, NE - Ralston Arena - featuring Scott Stapp, Sick Puppies, Drowning Pool and Trapt

8/15 Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live

8/17 Lafayette, LA - Festival International Stage

8/18 Edinburg, TX - HEB Park

8/19 Austin, TX - Bat Fest - Scott Stapp, Sick Puppies, Trapt and Adelitas Way

8/20 Houston, TX - Pub Fountains outdoors

8/24 Sylvania, OH - Centennial Terrace

8/25 Milwaukee, WI - The Rave - Scott Stapp, Sick Puppies, Drowning Pool and Adelitas Way

8/26 Island Lake, IL - Bands in the Sand

8/27 Sterling Heights, MI - Freedom Hill Amphitheater

8/29 Dewey Beach, DE - Bottle & Cork - Scott Stapp, Sick Puppies and Trapt

8/31 Huntington, NY- Paramount Theatre

9/1 Montclair, NJ - Wellmont Theatre

9/3 Presque Isle, ME - The Forum

9/8 Fayetteville, NC - Crown Complex

9/9 Lynchburg, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Fest