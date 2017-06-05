Singled Out: Death In Motion's Dias de Los Meurtos

When writing "Dias de Los Meurtos" I had a lot of ideas I wanted to write about, but nothing really felt right. The name of the song wasn't even really established yet, but we had a good skeleton to start with. I sat down and thought of some past songs and concepts that we had on our previous album "Death in Motion". One song that on that album that always stuck out was "Daze of the Weak". I wanted a similar title to that. Catchy and a bit off center.

Dia De Los Meurtos or the Day of the day is a day to celebrate loved ones lost or who have passed on. Instead of a single day i wanted it to be like a coming out party. Instead of a single day of celebration. I also wanted to embrace the "zombie apocalypse" culture we were/are in at the same time. The words kinda flowed to me after the concept was becoming clearer.

The song is a spotlight on a strong cultural celebration as well as a way to let out some personal aggression. The lyrics explain that the dead are celebrated, but also, that secrets and wrong doings are never going to stay hidden. "The shadows that the dead expose" is a line I want to be strong and intense to tell the main story of not only the song, but the majority of the album.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and see for yourself right here!