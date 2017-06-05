Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Stream Of Ariana Grande's Manchester Benefit Concert Goes Online
06-05-2017
.
Ariana Grande

(Radio.com) "Despite all the things that have been going on… I don't feel or smell or hear or see any fear in this building," Pharrell Williams said to the sold-out crowd of 50,000-plus at the Old Trafford cricket ground early in Ariana Grande's 'One Love Manchester' benefit concert. "All we feel here tonight is love and positivity."

It was a sentiment prevalent throughout the more than three-hour event, which saw a cavalcade of music superstars performing a slew of hits in honor of the 22 people killed and dozens more injured after Grande's show at Manchester Arena just two weeks earlier (May 22).

The concert was rife with emotional highlights and was still packed with unexpected moments despite a mostly accurate set-list circulating online before the show even began.

One of the biggest surprises of the night came late in the concert, with Liam Gallagher taking the stage to perform a solo set heavy with Oasis hits, including 'Rock and Roll Star." While his estranged brother, Noel, didn't appear, Chris Martin of Coldplay joined Liam for the last song in the set, Oasis single 'Live Forever." Martin and Coldplay also paid homage to Oasis with a performance of 'Don't Look Back in Anger" during their stirring set towards the end of the show.

Headliner Grande was a perpetual presence throughout, performing solo hits as well as joining other artists, including hitting the stage with Black Eyed Peas for a stirring take on 'Where is the Love," filling in for Fergie. Grande also joined Miley Cyrus for an acoustic take on 1986 Crowded House hit, "Don't Dream It's Over."

An emotional highlight came when Grande joined the Parrs Wood High School Choir for a version of her song, "My Everything," which had audience members, performers and many of those watching the live stream in tears. Read more and watch a stream of the full concert here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Stream Of Ariana Grande's Manchester Benefit Concert Goes Online

