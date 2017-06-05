|
Stream Of Ariana Grande's Manchester Benefit Concert Goes Online
.
(Radio.com) "Despite all the things that have been going on… I don't feel or smell or hear or see any fear in this building," Pharrell Williams said to the sold-out crowd of 50,000-plus at the Old Trafford cricket ground early in Ariana Grande's 'One Love Manchester' benefit concert. "All we feel here tonight is love and positivity." It was a sentiment prevalent throughout the more than three-hour event, which saw a cavalcade of music superstars performing a slew of hits in honor of the 22 people killed and dozens more injured after Grande's show at Manchester Arena just two weeks earlier (May 22). The concert was rife with emotional highlights and was still packed with unexpected moments despite a mostly accurate set-list circulating online before the show even began. One of the biggest surprises of the night came late in the concert, with Liam Gallagher taking the stage to perform a solo set heavy with Oasis hits, including 'Rock and Roll Star." While his estranged brother, Noel, didn't appear, Chris Martin of Coldplay joined Liam for the last song in the set, Oasis single 'Live Forever." Martin and Coldplay also paid homage to Oasis with a performance of 'Don't Look Back in Anger" during their stirring set towards the end of the show. Headliner Grande was a perpetual presence throughout, performing solo hits as well as joining other artists, including hitting the stage with Black Eyed Peas for a stirring take on 'Where is the Love," filling in for Fergie. Grande also joined Miley Cyrus for an acoustic take on 1986 Crowded House hit, "Don't Dream It's Over." An emotional highlight came when Grande joined the Parrs Wood High School Choir for a version of her song, "My Everything," which had audience members, performers and many of those watching the live stream in tears. Read more and watch a stream of the full concert here.
It was a sentiment prevalent throughout the more than three-hour event, which saw a cavalcade of music superstars performing a slew of hits in honor of the 22 people killed and dozens more injured after Grande's show at Manchester Arena just two weeks earlier (May 22).
The concert was rife with emotional highlights and was still packed with unexpected moments despite a mostly accurate set-list circulating online before the show even began.
One of the biggest surprises of the night came late in the concert, with Liam Gallagher taking the stage to perform a solo set heavy with Oasis hits, including 'Rock and Roll Star." While his estranged brother, Noel, didn't appear, Chris Martin of Coldplay joined Liam for the last song in the set, Oasis single 'Live Forever." Martin and Coldplay also paid homage to Oasis with a performance of 'Don't Look Back in Anger" during their stirring set towards the end of the show.
Headliner Grande was a perpetual presence throughout, performing solo hits as well as joining other artists, including hitting the stage with Black Eyed Peas for a stirring take on 'Where is the Love," filling in for Fergie. Grande also joined Miley Cyrus for an acoustic take on 1986 Crowded House hit, "Don't Dream It's Over."
An emotional highlight came when Grande joined the Parrs Wood High School Choir for a version of her song, "My Everything," which had audience members, performers and many of those watching the live stream in tears. Read more and watch a stream of the full concert here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Aerosmith Have Changed Their Minds About Retiring
• Video From Iron Maiden Tour Kick Off Goes Online
• 225-Member Choir Sing Tribute To Chris Cornell
• Eighteen Visions Return With New Album and First Show In 10 Years
• Scott Stapp Leads Make America Rock Again Tour Lineup
• Iggy Pop and Josh Homme Film 'American Valhalla' Hitting Theaters
• The Winery Dogs Announce New 'Dog Years' Package
• The Magpie Salute Release 'Omission' Video
• Quiet Riot Set Release For New Album Featuring James Durbin
• Lane Change Release Music Video For 'Floodwater'
• Arthur Alexander's Acclaimed 1972 Album Expanded For Reissue
• Fall Of Man Release 'Lullaby' Video
• Fairport Convention's Judy Dyble and Andy Lewis Stream New Song
• Exist Release 'Fault's Peaks' Music Video
• Singled Out: Death In Motion's Dias de Los Meurtos
• Will.i.am Addresses Fergie Black Eyed Peas Split Rumors
• Brandy Recovering Following Hospital Visit
• Ice Cube Streaming Brand New Track 'Only One Me'
• Snoop Dogg Wants One Direction To Reunite
• Big Boi Releases 'Kill Jill' Video Featuring Killer Mike and Jeezy
• Chris Stapleton Reveals Injury Behind Postponed Concerts
• Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Seen Entering Recording Studio Together
• Katy Perry Adds New Dates To Her 'Witness' Tour
• Future Releases 'Coming Out Strong' Video Featuring The Weeknd
• Ariana Grande's 'One Love Manchester' Benefit Concert To Stream Live
• Drake Scores Victory In Copyright Infringement Case
• Noel Gallagher Slams Harry Styles' New Song
• Yo Gotti And Mike WiLL Made-It Surprise Release 'Gotti Made-It'
• Bleachers Announces New Fall Tour Leg
• Major Lazer Streams Track With Camila Cabello, Travis Scott and Quavo
• Edge of Free's Self-Titled Debut
• TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012
• Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story
• Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise
• Carly Van Skaik - Carly Van Shaik EP
• On The Record: The Bill Evans Trio - On a Monday Evening
• TBT: Iron Maiden - A Matter Of Life And Death
• Passport: Orchestra Baobab- Amine & Hamza- Las Cafeteras
• Sami Wolf - See You On the Moon
• Passport: Tamkrest - Ian Faquini and Paula Santoro- More
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.