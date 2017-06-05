The Winery Dogs Announce New 'Dog Years' Package

The new package will be highlighted by live performance footage of 17 song performances from a concert at Teatro Cariola in Santiago, Chile on May 27th, 2016.

The release will also include eight music videos as well as the "Dog Years" EP that features five previously unreleased studio tracks. A preorder for the deluxe edition has been launched here.

The deluxe version will include blu-ray and DVD discs of the live show and videos, as well as a CD featuring the new EP and a double disc live album on CD.

Live In Santiago:

1. Oblivion

2. Captain Love

3. We Are One

4. Hot Streak

5. How Long

6. Time Machine

7. Empire

8. Fire

9. Think It Over

10. Mike Portnoy Drum Solo

11. The Other Side

12. Billy Sheehan Bass Solo

13. Ghost Town

14. I'm No Angel

15. Elevate

16. Regret

17. Desire



Music Videos:

Elevate

Desire

Time Machine

I'm No Angel

Oblivion

Captain Love

Hot Streak

Fire



Dog Years EP:

1. Criminal

2. The Game

3. Solid Ground

4. Love Is Alive

5. Moonage Daydream