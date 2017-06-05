Video From Iron Maiden Tour Kick Off Goes Online

The band delivered the same 15-song setlist at the city's Jiffy Lube Live as they performed on the recent UK and European leg, starting with 2015's "If Eternity Should Fail" and featuring several classic tracks from throughout their career.

Swedish rockers Ghost are on board for the 7-week North American run, which will wrap up at New York City's Barclays Arena on July 21.

In sync with the tour, Iron Maiden are releasing the final round of vinyl reissues featuring twelve albums from their catalogue on heavyweight 180g black vinyl.