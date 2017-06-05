Will.i.am Addresses Fergie Black Eyed Peas Split Rumors

"As for replacing, what people know The Black Eyed Peas to be, nobody is replacing Fergie," will.i.am reportedly told the magazine. "She's working on her solo project at the moment."

Now, the band is refuting these claims on social media. In a series of two tweets, will.i.am wrote, "Lies…@Fergie is focusing on #DoubleDutchess & @BEP is doing #MastersOfTheSun…That doesn't mean @fergie is out of the group #BEP4ever …People will report whatever they want to report regardless of the sources… It's a crazy world…"

Fergie chimed in as well, tweeting: "Everyone knows I will always love and support my @bep brothers, @iamwill, @tabbep, @apldeap " Check out the posts here.