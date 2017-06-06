Accept Announce New Album And Special Festival Performance

Wolf Hoffmann had these comments about the new record, "The Rise Of Chaos is something I have been thinking about often. Wherever we go - there is some hidden as well as some visible destruction and it kind of changes the world we know.

"What was there today - can be gone tomorrow and it's somehow irritating, because it happens on so many levels and no one knows what comes next. The cover portrays our last stage set-up - but now clearly "destroyed" - like after a catastrophe."

The band also announced the details of their August 3rd appearance at the German music festival. They will be playing a three part set beginning with a performance of classic songs.

That will be followed by a second set featuring Hoffmann performing songs from his 2016 solo album 'Headbangers Symphony' with the Czech National Symphony Orchestra.

The third set will see the band staging a "complex multimedia show" as they perform with the orchestra.

'The Rise Of Chaos' tracklist :

01. Die By The Sword

02. Hole In The Head

03. The Rise Of Chaos

04. Koolaid

05. No Regrets

06. Analog Man

07. What's Done Is Done

08. Worlds Colliding

09. Carry The Weight

10. Race To Extinction