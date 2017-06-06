|
Accept Announce New Album And Special Festival Performance
.
Accept have announced that they will releasing their new album, entitled "The Rise Of Chaos", on August 4th and will also be making a very special appearance at this year's Wacken Open Air music festival. Wolf Hoffmann had these comments about the new record, "The Rise Of Chaos is something I have been thinking about often. Wherever we go - there is some hidden as well as some visible destruction and it kind of changes the world we know. "What was there today - can be gone tomorrow and it's somehow irritating, because it happens on so many levels and no one knows what comes next. The cover portrays our last stage set-up - but now clearly "destroyed" - like after a catastrophe." The band also announced the details of their August 3rd appearance at the German music festival. They will be playing a three part set beginning with a performance of classic songs. That will be followed by a second set featuring Hoffmann performing songs from his 2016 solo album 'Headbangers Symphony' with the Czech National Symphony Orchestra. The third set will see the band staging a "complex multimedia show" as they perform with the orchestra. 'The Rise Of Chaos' tracklist :
The band also announced the details of their August 3rd appearance at the German music festival. They will be playing a three part set beginning with a performance of classic songs.
That will be followed by a second set featuring Hoffmann performing songs from his 2016 solo album 'Headbangers Symphony' with the Czech National Symphony Orchestra.
The third set will see the band staging a "complex multimedia show" as they perform with the orchestra.
'The Rise Of Chaos' tracklist :
