Accept Announce New Album And Special Festival Performance
06-06-2017
Accept have announced that they will releasing their new album, entitled "The Rise Of Chaos", on August 4th and will also be making a very special appearance at this year's Wacken Open Air music festival.

Wolf Hoffmann had these comments about the new record, "The Rise Of Chaos is something I have been thinking about often. Wherever we go - there is some hidden as well as some visible destruction and it kind of changes the world we know.

"What was there today - can be gone tomorrow and it's somehow irritating, because it happens on so many levels and no one knows what comes next. The cover portrays our last stage set-up - but now clearly "destroyed" - like after a catastrophe."

The band also announced the details of their August 3rd appearance at the German music festival. They will be playing a three part set beginning with a performance of classic songs.

That will be followed by a second set featuring Hoffmann performing songs from his 2016 solo album 'Headbangers Symphony' with the Czech National Symphony Orchestra.

The third set will see the band staging a "complex multimedia show" as they perform with the orchestra.

'The Rise Of Chaos' tracklist :
01. Die By The Sword
02. Hole In The Head
03. The Rise Of Chaos
04. Koolaid
05. No Regrets
06. Analog Man
07. What's Done Is Done
08. Worlds Colliding
09. Carry The Weight
10. Race To Extinction

