Big Boi Reveals Details For New Album 'Boomiverse'
06-06-2017
Big Boi

Big Boi has revealed some new details for his new album including the tracklisting, release date and cover art. As members of Outkast, Big Boi and Andre 3000 brought their out-of-the-box approach to hip-hop to the mainstream.

However, the two have gone their separate ways since 2006's Idlewild soundtrack — but we'll always have "Hey Ya." Also, it's been five years since Big Boi released his last studio album Vicious Lies and Dangerous Rumors, but he'll return this month with his new record.

Boomiverse will be released on June 16 and Big Boi has shared a full track list for the album. The rapper courted top-tier collaborators like Gucci Mane, Snoop Dogg, Killer Mike and Jeezy. Mike and Jeezy appear on "Kill Jill," for which a video dropped last week. See the tracklist and cover art here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

