Colossal Street Jam Release 'I Can't Take It' Video
06-06-2017
.
Colossal Street Jam

70's bluesy rock influenced band Colossal Street Jam have released a music video for their track "I Can't Take It". The tracks comes from their new album "Living Free"

The band aimed to capture a sound similar to the classic styles of 1970s greats Bad Company and Grand Funk Railroad on the Tony Tee Lewis produced album.

The group had the following comments, "At the end of the day, no matter what is going on, we did this for us. In the old days, we did this to be famous, to make money, and to be rock stars. Now, we're doing this for us, and I think that's why it's working and getting a great response." Watch the video here.

