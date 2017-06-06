|
Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention Album Expanded For Reissue
.
Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention's sophomore album "Absolutely Free" is being expanded for a special 50th anniversary vinyl reissue that will be released on September 29th. The new anniversary edition will be released as a double 180-gram LP that will feature the original album mastered and cut from the original analog masters by Bernie Grundma on disc one. The second LP will include 20 minutes of bonus material, including rarities and previous unreleased tracks, vintage remixes and radio ads from The Vault on the first side and a laser etching on the second. Accoriding to the announcement, The packaging will also features Zappa's original layout and a reproduction of the rare, highly sought-after "libretto," an 18-page booklet with a foreword by FZ and lyrics to all the compositions, that was offered only by mail order when originally released. LP1 - Side 1
