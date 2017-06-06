Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention Album Expanded For Reissue

The new anniversary edition will be released as a double 180-gram LP that will feature the original album mastered and cut from the original analog masters by Bernie Grundma on disc one.

The second LP will include 20 minutes of bonus material, including rarities and previous unreleased tracks, vintage remixes and radio ads from The Vault on the first side and a laser etching on the second.

Accoriding to the announcement, The packaging will also features Zappa's original layout and a reproduction of the rare, highly sought-after "libretto," an 18-page booklet with a foreword by FZ and lyrics to all the compositions, that was offered only by mail order when originally released.

LP1 - Side 1

1. Plastic People

2. The Duke Of Prunes

3. Amnesia Vivace

4. The Duke Regains His Chops

5. Call Any Vegetable

6. Invocation And Ritual Dance Of The Young Pumpkin

7. Soft-Sell Conclusion



LP1 - Side 2

1. America Drinks

2. Status Back Baby

3. Uncle Bernie's Farm

4. Son Of Suzy Creamcheese

5. Brown Shoes Don't Make It

6. America Drinks & Goes Home



LP2 - Side 1

1. Absolutely Free Radio Ad #1

2. Why Don'tcha Do Me Right

3. Big Leg Emma

4. Absolutely Free Radio Ad #2

5. "Glutton For Punishment…"

6. America Drinks - 1969 Re-Mix

7. Brown Shoes Don't Make It - 1969 Re-Mix

8. America Drinks & Goes Home #2 - 1969 Re-Mix



LP2 - Side 2

Laser Etching