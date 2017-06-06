Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Halle Berry's Camp Address Pregnancy Rumors
06-06-2017
.
Halle Berry

(Extra) A representative for Halle Berry tells "Extra" that the star is not pregnant. The 50-year-old actress sparking pregnancy rumors this weekend after posing for photos at the Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in a sparkly silver gown from Gosia Baczynska's Spring 2017.

Berry placing her hand on her stomach, the red carpet poses had some people wondering if she's expecting. Halle is mom to daughter Nahla, 9, with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry and Maceo, 3, with ex-husband Olivier Martinez.

After her divorce, Halle told "Extra's" Terri Seymour that she is in a good place. She added, "I just feel happy, you know? I've arrived at a really good place once again, that's always good news… Down time, dark times, don't last forever - the sun is out again and it feels great." Read the Extra report here.

Extra submitted this story.
It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.

