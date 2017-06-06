Hank Williams Jr. Returning To 'Monday Night Football'

The country singer's "All My Rowdy Friends Are Here On Monday Night" will debut once again before a Sept. 11 game between the New Orleans Saints and the Minnesota Vikings.

"I never said, 'Are you ready for some football' on stage one time the last five or six years, but I will now," he told The Tennessean. "I'm feeling at home and it's a real good thing … It's kind of like the Nashville Predators playing for the Stanley Cup, it's like 'Wow.'" Read more here.