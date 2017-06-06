|
Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie To Rock Late Night TV
.
(hennemusic) Fleetwood Mac members Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie have announced that they will perform on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, June 8. The appearance comes on the eve of the release of the pair's self-titled debut album, which originated from a series of studio sessions in 2014 after McVie reunited with the band for dates on their On With The Show tour. The duo recorded eight tunes with Fleetwood Mac's rhythm section of Mick Fleetwood and John McVie before resuming the group's world tour, and returned to the studio to complete the project at the end of last year. "We were exploring a creative process, and the identity of the project took on a life organically," explains Buckingham. "The body of work felt like it was meant to be a duet album. We acknowledged that to each other on many occasions, and said to ourselves, 'What took us so long?!'" "We've always written well together, Lindsey and I," adds McVie, "and this has just spiralled into something really amazing that we've done between us." Read more here.
The appearance comes on the eve of the release of the pair's self-titled debut album, which originated from a series of studio sessions in 2014 after McVie reunited with the band for dates on their On With The Show tour.
The duo recorded eight tunes with Fleetwood Mac's rhythm section of Mick Fleetwood and John McVie before resuming the group's world tour, and returned to the studio to complete the project at the end of last year.
"We were exploring a creative process, and the identity of the project took on a life organically," explains Buckingham. "The body of work felt like it was meant to be a duet album. We acknowledged that to each other on many occasions, and said to ourselves, 'What took us so long?!'"
"We've always written well together, Lindsey and I," adds McVie, "and this has just spiralled into something really amazing that we've done between us." Read more here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Journey's Neal Schon In Online Feud With Other Member
• Nine Inch Nails To Release Two 'Top-Secret' EPs
• Stone Sour Streaming Third Song From 'Hydrograd' Album
• Phoenix Release 'Goodbye Soleil' Music Video
• Liam Gallagher Does Surprise Performance At Manchester Benefit Concert
• Marty Friedman Reveals Special Guests For New Album
• Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie To Rock Late Night TV
• Rex Brown Releases 'Train Song' Video
• Wednesday 13 Releases 'Condolences' Video
• Accept Announce New Album And Special Festival Performance
• In This Moment Release Live Video From Carolina Rebellion
• Bob Dylan's Nobel Prize Lecture Streaming Online
• Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention Album Expanded For Reissue
• Colossal Street Jam Release 'I Can't Take It' Video
• Singled Out: Late Night Fights' Fuel The Disease
• Rapper Kodak Black Released Early From Jail
• Kanye West Tracks Leak Including Migos and Young Thug Collaboration
• One Love Manchester Benefit Concert Raised Over $3 Million
• Lee Brice And His Wife Sara Welcome Baby Girl
• Fifth Harmony Stars Discuss Their New Era Without Camila
• Big Boi Reveals Details For New Album 'Boomiverse'
• Halle Berry's Camp Address Pregnancy Rumors
• Lil Yachty Releases Open Letter to Fans Over Album Reviews
• Carrie Underwood Shares Birthday Message To Husband Mike Fisher
• Stream Of Ariana Grande's Manchester Benefit Concert Goes Online
• Will.i.am Addresses Fergie Black Eyed Peas Split Rumors
• Brandy Recovering Following Hospital Visit
• Ice Cube Streaming Brand New Track 'Only One Me'
• Snoop Dogg Wants One Direction To Reunite
• Big Boi Releases 'Kill Jill' Video Featuring Killer Mike and Jeezy
• Edge of Free's Self-Titled Debut
• TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012
• Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story
• Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise
• Carly Van Skaik - Carly Van Shaik EP
• On The Record: The Bill Evans Trio - On a Monday Evening
• TBT: Iron Maiden - A Matter Of Life And Death
• Passport: Orchestra Baobab- Amine & Hamza- Las Cafeteras
• Sami Wolf - See You On the Moon
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.