Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie To Rock Late Night TV

The appearance comes on the eve of the release of the pair's self-titled debut album, which originated from a series of studio sessions in 2014 after McVie reunited with the band for dates on their On With The Show tour.

The duo recorded eight tunes with Fleetwood Mac's rhythm section of Mick Fleetwood and John McVie before resuming the group's world tour, and returned to the studio to complete the project at the end of last year.

"We were exploring a creative process, and the identity of the project took on a life organically," explains Buckingham. "The body of work felt like it was meant to be a duet album. We acknowledged that to each other on many occasions, and said to ourselves, 'What took us so long?!'"

"We've always written well together, Lindsey and I," adds McVie, "and this has just spiralled into something really amazing that we've done between us." Read more here.