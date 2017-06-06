Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Marty Friedman Reveals Special Guests For New Album
06-06-2017
.
Marty Friedman

Former "Rust In Peace" era Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman has announced that he will be releasing his latest solo album, entitled "Wall Of Sound", on August 4th.

Friedman is backed on the new record by drummers Anup Sastry and Gregg Bissonette, and bassist Kiyoshi. Marty also called on Jinxx of Black Veil Brides and Shiv Mehra of Deafheaven, and Jorgen Munkeby of Shining to make guest appearances.

Marty had this to say: "Jinxx from Black Veil Brides and I wanted to do something that would shock his fans and my fans. I arranged a monster of a tune called 'Sorrow & Madness' based on a melody that Jinxx wrote on the violin. I took his sweet melody and added so many twists and turns that it became a mammoth of Martyisms in tandem with a large side of Jinxx that has yet to be heard by his fans. We are both very proud of what happened."

"I think Deafheaven is the one truly heavy band that comes to mind when people ask me to recommend something that's not Japanese! I was super excited to work with Shiv from Deafheaven. We wrote 'Pussy Ghost' together and it is one of the most aggressive songs I have ever played, while at the same time evoking grotesquely beautiful moods that I have never felt before. One thing I learned from making Inferno is that when you have a guest, let them come up with music first. Let it be their baby, so they are personally invested in the song. Then arrange it and do it my way, then add more things together. This gives you a final song that really sounds like both of the people put their heart and souls into the music, as opposed to one guy doing everything and the guest just blasting out a solo somewhere."

"Jorgen from Shining also guested on Inferno and when we finished that song we immediately started talking about what we would do next. For those who don't know Inferno, they are like a steroid-ed out and 'genius-level musician-ed out' version of Nine Inch Nails for the 21st century, with a charismatic singer/composer (Jorgen) and a wicked sense of melody, that hits me in the gut on every song. '(Just Gimme) Something To Fight' is the one vocal track on the record and it kills. Even after finishing this song we have started working on more new things for who knows what..."

Wall Of Sound tracklisting:
1. Self Pollution
2. Sorrow and Madness (featuring Jinxx of Black Veil Brides)
3. Streetlight
4. Whiteworm
5. For A Friend
6. Pussy Ghost (featuring Shiv Mehra of Deafheaven)
7. The Blackest Rose
8. Something to Fight (featuring Jorgen Munkeby of Shining)
9. The Soldier
10. Miracle
11. Last Lament

Marty Friedman Music, DVDs, Books and more

Marty Friedman T-shirts and Posters

More Marty Friedman News

Marty Friedman Music
