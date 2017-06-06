|
Marty Friedman Reveals Special Guests For New Album
.
Former "Rust In Peace" era Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman has announced that he will be releasing his latest solo album, entitled "Wall Of Sound", on August 4th. Friedman is backed on the new record by drummers Anup Sastry and Gregg Bissonette, and bassist Kiyoshi. Marty also called on Jinxx of Black Veil Brides and Shiv Mehra of Deafheaven, and Jorgen Munkeby of Shining to make guest appearances. Marty had this to say: "Jinxx from Black Veil Brides and I wanted to do something that would shock his fans and my fans. I arranged a monster of a tune called 'Sorrow & Madness' based on a melody that Jinxx wrote on the violin. I took his sweet melody and added so many twists and turns that it became a mammoth of Martyisms in tandem with a large side of Jinxx that has yet to be heard by his fans. We are both very proud of what happened." "I think Deafheaven is the one truly heavy band that comes to mind when people ask me to recommend something that's not Japanese! I was super excited to work with Shiv from Deafheaven. We wrote 'Pussy Ghost' together and it is one of the most aggressive songs I have ever played, while at the same time evoking grotesquely beautiful moods that I have never felt before. One thing I learned from making Inferno is that when you have a guest, let them come up with music first. Let it be their baby, so they are personally invested in the song. Then arrange it and do it my way, then add more things together. This gives you a final song that really sounds like both of the people put their heart and souls into the music, as opposed to one guy doing everything and the guest just blasting out a solo somewhere." "Jorgen from Shining also guested on Inferno and when we finished that song we immediately started talking about what we would do next. For those who don't know Inferno, they are like a steroid-ed out and 'genius-level musician-ed out' version of Nine Inch Nails for the 21st century, with a charismatic singer/composer (Jorgen) and a wicked sense of melody, that hits me in the gut on every song. '(Just Gimme) Something To Fight' is the one vocal track on the record and it kills. Even after finishing this song we have started working on more new things for who knows what..."
Friedman is backed on the new record by drummers Anup Sastry and Gregg Bissonette, and bassist Kiyoshi. Marty also called on Jinxx of Black Veil Brides and Shiv Mehra of Deafheaven, and Jorgen Munkeby of Shining to make guest appearances.
Marty had this to say: "Jinxx from Black Veil Brides and I wanted to do something that would shock his fans and my fans. I arranged a monster of a tune called 'Sorrow & Madness' based on a melody that Jinxx wrote on the violin. I took his sweet melody and added so many twists and turns that it became a mammoth of Martyisms in tandem with a large side of Jinxx that has yet to be heard by his fans. We are both very proud of what happened."
"I think Deafheaven is the one truly heavy band that comes to mind when people ask me to recommend something that's not Japanese! I was super excited to work with Shiv from Deafheaven. We wrote 'Pussy Ghost' together and it is one of the most aggressive songs I have ever played, while at the same time evoking grotesquely beautiful moods that I have never felt before. One thing I learned from making Inferno is that when you have a guest, let them come up with music first. Let it be their baby, so they are personally invested in the song. Then arrange it and do it my way, then add more things together. This gives you a final song that really sounds like both of the people put their heart and souls into the music, as opposed to one guy doing everything and the guest just blasting out a solo somewhere."
"Jorgen from Shining also guested on Inferno and when we finished that song we immediately started talking about what we would do next. For those who don't know Inferno, they are like a steroid-ed out and 'genius-level musician-ed out' version of Nine Inch Nails for the 21st century, with a charismatic singer/composer (Jorgen) and a wicked sense of melody, that hits me in the gut on every song. '(Just Gimme) Something To Fight' is the one vocal track on the record and it kills. Even after finishing this song we have started working on more new things for who knows what..."
• Journey's Neal Schon In Online Feud With Other Member
• Nine Inch Nails To Release Two 'Top-Secret' EPs
• Stone Sour Streaming Third Song From 'Hydrograd' Album
• Phoenix Release 'Goodbye Soleil' Music Video
• Liam Gallagher Does Surprise Performance At Manchester Benefit Concert
• Marty Friedman Reveals Special Guests For New Album
• Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie To Rock Late Night TV
• Rex Brown Releases 'Train Song' Video
• Wednesday 13 Releases 'Condolences' Video
• Accept Announce New Album And Special Festival Performance
• In This Moment Release Live Video From Carolina Rebellion
• Bob Dylan's Nobel Prize Lecture Streaming Online
• Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention Album Expanded For Reissue
• Colossal Street Jam Release 'I Can't Take It' Video
• Singled Out: Late Night Fights' Fuel The Disease
• Rapper Kodak Black Released Early From Jail
• Kanye West Tracks Leak Including Migos and Young Thug Collaboration
• One Love Manchester Benefit Concert Raised Over $3 Million
• Lee Brice And His Wife Sara Welcome Baby Girl
• Fifth Harmony Stars Discuss Their New Era Without Camila
• Big Boi Reveals Details For New Album 'Boomiverse'
• Halle Berry's Camp Address Pregnancy Rumors
• Lil Yachty Releases Open Letter to Fans Over Album Reviews
• Carrie Underwood Shares Birthday Message To Husband Mike Fisher
• Stream Of Ariana Grande's Manchester Benefit Concert Goes Online
• Will.i.am Addresses Fergie Black Eyed Peas Split Rumors
• Brandy Recovering Following Hospital Visit
• Ice Cube Streaming Brand New Track 'Only One Me'
• Snoop Dogg Wants One Direction To Reunite
• Big Boi Releases 'Kill Jill' Video Featuring Killer Mike and Jeezy
• Edge of Free's Self-Titled Debut
• TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012
• Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story
• Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise
• Carly Van Skaik - Carly Van Shaik EP
• On The Record: The Bill Evans Trio - On a Monday Evening
• TBT: Iron Maiden - A Matter Of Life And Death
• Passport: Orchestra Baobab- Amine & Hamza- Las Cafeteras
• Sami Wolf - See You On the Moon
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.