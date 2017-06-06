|
Nine Inch Nails To Release Two 'Top-Secret' EPs
.
(Radio.com) Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor just confirmed via email to fans that the band will release two new EPs. In a lengthy email to the band's vinyl customers, Reznor provided details about the upcoming EP. In the email, Reznor wrote, "Question: Finally, did you know there's a new top-secret Nine Inch Nails EP that will be released before the first shows we do this summer? "Did you know Not the Actual Events was the first part of a trilogy of related EPs that will be released about 6-8 months apart? Now you do." Read more here.
In the email, Reznor wrote, "Question: Finally, did you know there's a new top-secret Nine Inch Nails EP that will be released before the first shows we do this summer?
"Did you know Not the Actual Events was the first part of a trilogy of related EPs that will be released about 6-8 months apart? Now you do." Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Journey's Neal Schon In Online Feud With Other Member
• Nine Inch Nails To Release Two 'Top-Secret' EPs
• Stone Sour Streaming Third Song From 'Hydrograd' Album
• Phoenix Release 'Goodbye Soleil' Music Video
• Liam Gallagher Does Surprise Performance At Manchester Benefit Concert
• Marty Friedman Reveals Special Guests For New Album
• Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie To Rock Late Night TV
• Rex Brown Releases 'Train Song' Video
• Wednesday 13 Releases 'Condolences' Video
• Accept Announce New Album And Special Festival Performance
• In This Moment Release Live Video From Carolina Rebellion
• Bob Dylan's Nobel Prize Lecture Streaming Online
• Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention Album Expanded For Reissue
• Colossal Street Jam Release 'I Can't Take It' Video
• Singled Out: Late Night Fights' Fuel The Disease
• Rapper Kodak Black Released Early From Jail
• Kanye West Tracks Leak Including Migos and Young Thug Collaboration
• One Love Manchester Benefit Concert Raised Over $3 Million
• Lee Brice And His Wife Sara Welcome Baby Girl
• Fifth Harmony Stars Discuss Their New Era Without Camila
• Big Boi Reveals Details For New Album 'Boomiverse'
• Halle Berry's Camp Address Pregnancy Rumors
• Lil Yachty Releases Open Letter to Fans Over Album Reviews
• Carrie Underwood Shares Birthday Message To Husband Mike Fisher
• Stream Of Ariana Grande's Manchester Benefit Concert Goes Online
• Will.i.am Addresses Fergie Black Eyed Peas Split Rumors
• Brandy Recovering Following Hospital Visit
• Ice Cube Streaming Brand New Track 'Only One Me'
• Snoop Dogg Wants One Direction To Reunite
• Big Boi Releases 'Kill Jill' Video Featuring Killer Mike and Jeezy
• Edge of Free's Self-Titled Debut
• TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012
• Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story
• Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise
• Carly Van Skaik - Carly Van Shaik EP
• On The Record: The Bill Evans Trio - On a Monday Evening
• TBT: Iron Maiden - A Matter Of Life And Death
• Passport: Orchestra Baobab- Amine & Hamza- Las Cafeteras
• Sami Wolf - See You On the Moon
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.