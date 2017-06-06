One Love Manchester Benefit Concert Raised Over $3 Million

The festival TMZ reports the total funds raised including donations is at $12 million and growing steadily. The special event featured a star-studded lineup in addition to Grande.

Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, The Black Eyed Peas, Coldplay, Niall Horan, Liam Gallagher, Marcus Mumford, Pharrell Williams and many took the stage to raise funds for victims of the city's terrorist attack last month. Read more here.