Phoenix Release 'Goodbye Soleil' Music Video

The new promo clip is for their latest single "Goodbye Soleil", which is the third track that band has unleashed from the album, following "J-Boy" and the title song "Ti Amo."

The video features grainy, old-school visual shots of Italian beaches with members of Phoenix being featured intermittently, according to Radio.com. Frontman Thomas Mars appears in a pool at one point during the video when someone off screen throws him a floating pool toy. Watch the video here.