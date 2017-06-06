Singled Out: Late Night Fights' Fuel The Disease

Here is the story: What's up antiMusic readers? We are incredibly jacked to release to you our new single "Fuel The Disease" off our brand spankin new EP Renal 911!

This song was super fun to write and inspired by people close to me that have turned to drugs as an escape to their seemingly overwhelming problems. Although it's not the happiest of subjects, there's a major focus on pleasure and exhilaration from getting high and partying your troubles away.

There's a girl I met that dated a close friend of mine that got knocked up and would spend her free time away from her child always trying to get a party started. The responsibility of taking care of a new kid was a hell of a lot more than she was prepared for and made her just want to forget all about it.

The more drugs she did, the more of an alter-ego she created, and eventually became a completely different person when her son was with pawned off on her parents and she was doing whatever drugs were available.

I can't say she wasn't a blast to party with, though. FTD definitely is a party song and makes you want to get lit and go crazy with your friends. Because- let's be real- pulling an all nighter and binging is something we all live for once in awhile.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself right here!