|
Singled Out: Late Night Fights' Fuel The Disease
.
Late Night Fights recently released their new "Renal 911" EP and to celebrate we asked Ryan Guanzon (guitarist and vocals) to tell us about the single "Fuel The Disease. Here is the story: What's up antiMusic readers? We are incredibly jacked to release to you our new single "Fuel The Disease" off our brand spankin new EP Renal 911! This song was super fun to write and inspired by people close to me that have turned to drugs as an escape to their seemingly overwhelming problems. Although it's not the happiest of subjects, there's a major focus on pleasure and exhilaration from getting high and partying your troubles away. There's a girl I met that dated a close friend of mine that got knocked up and would spend her free time away from her child always trying to get a party started. The responsibility of taking care of a new kid was a hell of a lot more than she was prepared for and made her just want to forget all about it. The more drugs she did, the more of an alter-ego she created, and eventually became a completely different person when her son was with pawned off on her parents and she was doing whatever drugs were available. I can't say she wasn't a blast to party with, though. FTD definitely is a party song and makes you want to get lit and go crazy with your friends. Because- let's be real- pulling an all nighter and binging is something we all live for once in awhile. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself right here!
Here is the story: What's up antiMusic readers? We are incredibly jacked to release to you our new single "Fuel The Disease" off our brand spankin new EP Renal 911!
This song was super fun to write and inspired by people close to me that have turned to drugs as an escape to their seemingly overwhelming problems. Although it's not the happiest of subjects, there's a major focus on pleasure and exhilaration from getting high and partying your troubles away.
There's a girl I met that dated a close friend of mine that got knocked up and would spend her free time away from her child always trying to get a party started. The responsibility of taking care of a new kid was a hell of a lot more than she was prepared for and made her just want to forget all about it.
The more drugs she did, the more of an alter-ego she created, and eventually became a completely different person when her son was with pawned off on her parents and she was doing whatever drugs were available.
I can't say she wasn't a blast to party with, though. FTD definitely is a party song and makes you want to get lit and go crazy with your friends. Because- let's be real- pulling an all nighter and binging is something we all live for once in awhile.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself right here!
• Journey's Neal Schon In Online Feud With Other Member
• Nine Inch Nails To Release Two 'Top-Secret' EPs
• Stone Sour Streaming Third Song From 'Hydrograd' Album
• Phoenix Release 'Goodbye Soleil' Music Video
• Liam Gallagher Does Surprise Performance At Manchester Benefit Concert
• Marty Friedman Reveals Special Guests For New Album
• Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie To Rock Late Night TV
• Rex Brown Releases 'Train Song' Video
• Wednesday 13 Releases 'Condolences' Video
• Accept Announce New Album And Special Festival Performance
• In This Moment Release Live Video From Carolina Rebellion
• Bob Dylan's Nobel Prize Lecture Streaming Online
• Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention Album Expanded For Reissue
• Colossal Street Jam Release 'I Can't Take It' Video
• Singled Out: Late Night Fights' Fuel The Disease
• Rapper Kodak Black Released Early From Jail
• Kanye West Tracks Leak Including Migos and Young Thug Collaboration
• One Love Manchester Benefit Concert Raised Over $3 Million
• Lee Brice And His Wife Sara Welcome Baby Girl
• Fifth Harmony Stars Discuss Their New Era Without Camila
• Big Boi Reveals Details For New Album 'Boomiverse'
• Halle Berry's Camp Address Pregnancy Rumors
• Lil Yachty Releases Open Letter to Fans Over Album Reviews
• Carrie Underwood Shares Birthday Message To Husband Mike Fisher
• Stream Of Ariana Grande's Manchester Benefit Concert Goes Online
• Will.i.am Addresses Fergie Black Eyed Peas Split Rumors
• Brandy Recovering Following Hospital Visit
• Ice Cube Streaming Brand New Track 'Only One Me'
• Snoop Dogg Wants One Direction To Reunite
• Big Boi Releases 'Kill Jill' Video Featuring Killer Mike and Jeezy
• Edge of Free's Self-Titled Debut
• TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012
• Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story
• Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise
• Carly Van Skaik - Carly Van Shaik EP
• On The Record: The Bill Evans Trio - On a Monday Evening
• TBT: Iron Maiden - A Matter Of Life And Death
• Passport: Orchestra Baobab- Amine & Hamza- Las Cafeteras
• Sami Wolf - See You On the Moon
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.