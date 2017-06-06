|
Wednesday 13 Releases 'Condolences' Video
.
Former Murderdolls frontman Wednesday 13 has released a new music video for an abridged version of the title track to his new studio album "Condolences," which hit stores last week. He had the following to say about the song "We weren't trying to do a really long, Iron Maiden-type of song - it just came out that way."It wasn't forced and I think it's awesome! It's one of the first songs I wrote for the record. "The title 'Condolences' came from when David Bowie passed away; I kept seeing 'Condolences, sorry for your loss.' I realized how powerful that word was, so I picked my guitar up and started writing the riff for it; I had the chorus instantly." He added this about the promo clip, "We shortened the song for the video - we cut two minutes off of it. But it's still a really, really dark song. And I think we captured that vibe in the video. It's definitely the strangest thing I've ever done - I filmed my fake funeral. I had all my friends there, putting flowers on a casket; it was really weird! I had a wreath that said, 'In Memory of Wednesday 13.' I'm the priest in it, doing my eulogy, and I'm also inside the casket, like I'm being buried alive. When we filmed the video, the director, Matt Zane, said, 'This reminds me of Twisted Sister - 'Burn In Hell' or 'Captain Howdy.' And I was like, 'Holy sh*t, it does! I didn't even realize it." Watch the video here.
