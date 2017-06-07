Beatles Almost Top The Charts With Sgt Pepper Reissue

According to Billboard, the project sold 75,000 units with 71,000 in traditional album sales to enter the Billboard 200 at No. 3, marking the original record's highest US chart ranking in 50 years.

The set was only outsold this past week by projects from Bryson Tiller ("True To Self") at No 1 and Kendrick Lamar ("Damn") at No. 2. "Sgt. Pepper's" originally topped the Billboard charts for 15 weeks in 1967 - the most weeks at No. 1 for any of The Beatles' 19 US chart-topping albums. Read more here.