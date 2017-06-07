Blink-182 Release 'Home is Such a Lonely Place' Video

The new clip was in filmed in a home video style and the band took that concept to heart as they explained in the intro to the video on YouTube. They wrote, "The video for 'Home is Such a Lonely Place' was probably the easiest we've ever filmed.

"All we had to do was be ourselves at home with our family and friends, as we prepared to leave for tour. Consequently, it's also our most personal and honest videos, and one of my favorites." Watch the video here.