Cage The Elephant Unplugging For 'Unpeeled' Album

The project was recorded over the course of a few rare acoustic shows in Los Angeles, Washington DC, Knoxville and Nashville and will feature 18 tracks including some songs including a string quartet and choir accompaniment.

"We connected with the songs in a way we hadn't before," guitarist Brad Shultz said. "It was really all about the balance of the intimacy and the delicacy of how we approach playing these songs live acoustically and with strings as we hadn't done before." Read more here.