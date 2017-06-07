Denny Strickland Releases 'We Don't Sleep' Video

Brian Harstine (Dolly Parton, Kesha), directed and shot the new video in locations across Nashville including the Urban Cowboy Bed & Breakfast in East Nashville.

Denny had this to say, "The video for "We Don't Sleep" came out even better than I ever imagined. I'm really proud of this single and knew the video had to really capture the emotion behind it. Brian and I talked a lot about what we needed to get the right mood and I think he nailed it! I'm really excited to share this project with the fans." Watch the video here.