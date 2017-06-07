Edguy Stream Track From Upcoming 3-Disc Package 06-07-2017

. Edguy have released a lyric video for their track "Ravenblack". The song will be part of the group's new 3-disc "Monuments" package that they are releasing on July 14th. Monuments will feature two CDs that will include some new material, rarities and tracks from their 25 year career. The DVD disc will feature an entire 2004 concert from their Hellfire Club tour and all of their video clips. Watch the "Ravenblack" lyric video here Frontman Tobias Sammet had this to say, "Whilst collecting all of this picture material together we were once again made aware of how proud we are of what we have created. There are probably not many musicians who are lucky enough to be able to look back on a 25-year-old band history at the end of their thirties. And especially without any line-up changes in the last 20 years! This is even more incredible considering that we're not from Birmingham, New York or a German metropolis but from a small town called Fulda, a place where you normally only know about the insights of the music business by hearsay. I mean, as kids we started to play Edguy shows even before we had visited concerts as fans ourselves! "Then we started to play shows outside our home town, then outside Germany and all of a sudden we found ourselves touring in Asia, America and Australia on a regular basis, because apparently there were people who liked our music. And they became more and more. For us, this always felt quite normal, the next step was all that mattered. We didn't think about what happened while things were happening... "But if you look back now, you will realize how lucky we were! It's now time to celebrate our anniversary with our fans. We'll celebrate our quarter century with the release of 'Monuments' and LIVE in some selected cities! We'll perform a best-of set list, a journey throughout our past, with a lot of fuss and at full throttle! The first quarter century is over and we want to honor these years with our fans! To the next 25 years!" Tracklisting:

CD1

01. Ravenblack

02. Wrestle The Devil

03. Open Sesame

04. Landmarks

05. The Mountaineer

06. 9-2-9

07. Defenders Of The Crown

08. Save Me

09. The Piper Never Dies

10. Lavatory Love Machine

11. King Of Fools

12. Superheroes

13. Love Tyger

14. Ministry Of Saints

15. Tears Of A Mandrake CD2

01. Mysteria

02. Vain Glory Opera

03. Rock Of Cashel

04. Judas At The Opera

05. Holy Water

06. Spooks In The Attic

07. Babylon

08. The Eternal Wayfarer

09. Out Of Control

10. Land Of The Miracle

11. Key To My Fate

12. Space Police

13. Reborn in The Waste DVD

01. Mysteria

02. Under The Moon

03. Navigator

04. Wake Up The King

05. Land Of The Miracle

06. Lavatory Love Machine

07. Vain Glory Opera

08. Fallen Angels

09. The Piper Never Dies

10. Babylon

11. King Of Fools

12. Chalice Of Agony

13. Tears Of A Mandrake (feat. AndrÃ© Matos)

14. Out Of Control

Video Clips:

15. Love Tyger

16. Robin Hood

17. Two Out Of Seven

18. Ministry Of Saints

19. Superheroes

20. Lavatory Love Machine

21. King Of Fools

22. All The Clowns advertisement

