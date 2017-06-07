Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Edguy Stream Track From Upcoming 3-Disc Package
06-07-2017
Edguy

Edguy have released a lyric video for their track "Ravenblack". The song will be part of the group's new 3-disc "Monuments" package that they are releasing on July 14th.

Monuments will feature two CDs that will include some new material, rarities and tracks from their 25 year career. The DVD disc will feature an entire 2004 concert from their Hellfire Club tour and all of their video clips. Watch the "Ravenblack" lyric video here

Frontman Tobias Sammet had this to say, "Whilst collecting all of this picture material together we were once again made aware of how proud we are of what we have created. There are probably not many musicians who are lucky enough to be able to look back on a 25-year-old band history at the end of their thirties. And especially without any line-up changes in the last 20 years! This is even more incredible considering that we're not from Birmingham, New York or a German metropolis but from a small town called Fulda, a place where you normally only know about the insights of the music business by hearsay. I mean, as kids we started to play Edguy shows even before we had visited concerts as fans ourselves!

"Then we started to play shows outside our home town, then outside Germany and all of a sudden we found ourselves touring in Asia, America and Australia on a regular basis, because apparently there were people who liked our music. And they became more and more. For us, this always felt quite normal, the next step was all that mattered. We didn't think about what happened while things were happening...

"But if you look back now, you will realize how lucky we were! It's now time to celebrate our anniversary with our fans. We'll celebrate our quarter century with the release of 'Monuments' and LIVE in some selected cities! We'll perform a best-of set list, a journey throughout our past, with a lot of fuss and at full throttle! The first quarter century is over and we want to honor these years with our fans! To the next 25 years!"

Tracklisting:
CD1
01. Ravenblack
02. Wrestle The Devil
03. Open Sesame
04. Landmarks
05. The Mountaineer
06. 9-2-9
07. Defenders Of The Crown
08. Save Me
09. The Piper Never Dies
10. Lavatory Love Machine
11. King Of Fools
12. Superheroes
13. Love Tyger
14. Ministry Of Saints
15. Tears Of A Mandrake

CD2
01. Mysteria
02. Vain Glory Opera
03. Rock Of Cashel
04. Judas At The Opera
05. Holy Water
06. Spooks In The Attic
07. Babylon
08. The Eternal Wayfarer
09. Out Of Control
10. Land Of The Miracle
11. Key To My Fate
12. Space Police
13. Reborn in The Waste

DVD
01. Mysteria
02. Under The Moon
03. Navigator
04. Wake Up The King
05. Land Of The Miracle
06. Lavatory Love Machine
07. Vain Glory Opera
08. Fallen Angels
09. The Piper Never Dies
10. Babylon
11. King Of Fools
12. Chalice Of Agony
13. Tears Of A Mandrake (feat. AndrÃ© Matos)
14. Out Of Control
Video Clips:
15. Love Tyger
16. Robin Hood
17. Two Out Of Seven
18. Ministry Of Saints
19. Superheroes
20. Lavatory Love Machine
21. King Of Fools
22. All The Clowns

