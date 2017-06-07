Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Fall Out Boy Releasing Song Inspired By 'The NeverEnding Story'
06-07-2017
.
Fall Out Boy

(Radio.com) Fall Out Boy will release a new single from their upcoming album, M A N I A, later this month. Pete Wentz took to social media to reveal the track was inspired by the classic 1984 children's film "The NeverEnding Story."

In his post, Wentz wrote, "Our next song will be out towards the end of the month. but i really started to think that this one really reminds me of this moment in 'the never-ending story'. It always stuck out to me as a kid- first they're like 'wait you're just a kid lol we need a warrior' then they're like 'ok you'll do i guess you'll do' and then 'no one can help you and if you don't do this our entire world dies, so no pressure'. (Shout out to the face Atreyu makes after the guy is like 'our whole world will be destroyed').

"No one believes but at the same time we all need to believe in you. end of the month can't come soon enough this one is for the kid warriors out there hunting the purple buffalo…" Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

