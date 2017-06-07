Gogol Bordello Stream New Song 'Saboteur Blues'

Frontman Eugene Hutz had this to say about the song, "This song is about the full commitment to the moment and putting the end to this self-sabotage... and going on a rampage with it.

"Our lives are royally sabotaged by our thinking being stuck in our past or future. Girls in French mock-flirt the famous crap f*** shot philosophy 'I think therefore I am' of Descartes, while the band is clearly offering the alternative 'I feel, perceive and experience, therefore I motherf***ing rock'." Watch the lyric video here.