|
Katy Perry's Dark Horse Given A Hard Rock Makeover
.
Kevlar have given the Katy Perry hit "Dark Horse" a hard rockin' makeover and just released the cover track as their brand new single along with a music video. Frontwoman Kelci Margaret explained why they decided to take on the pop hit, "As we started to develop our new sound, we thought it would be so fun to mess with a pop song like Dark Horse "flash forward two years later to every show we've played where the crowd's reaction has been priceless! Our version of this song seems to have taken on a life of its own and we couldn't be more proud of it!" Watch the video here.
