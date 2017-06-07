Michael Monroe Reveals More Details For New Compilation

The 29-track career-spanning collection delivers material from Monroe's solo career, which he launched in 1987 after the demise of Hanoi Rocks due to the death of drummer Nicholas "Razzle" Dingley in a 1984 car crash with a drunken Vince Neil of Motley Crue behind the wheel.

Monroe's 1987 debut, "Nights Are So Long", was followed by a series of studio releases up to, and including his latest, 2015's "Blackout States."

"This album is a great representation of my 30-year solo career," Monroe explains, "including four songs from the Little Steven-produced 'Demolition 23' album - which has been unavailable for over 20 years - plus some special rarities and previously unreleased bonus tracks.

"There's a couple of extra special tracks like 'It's A Lie,' sung as a duet with Stiv Bators (Dead Boys, Lords Of The New Church) back in 1985," he adds, "and a never-before-released second version of the Steppenwolf cover 'Magic Carpet Ride,' featuring Slash, left over from the Coneheads soundtrack project that Slash did with me in 1993.

"And since Slash has the biggest heart of gold in rock 'n' roll, he was kind enough to allow me to use it on this album. God bless him!" Read more and see the full tracklisting here.