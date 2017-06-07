Pearl Jam's Mike McCready Calls Out Rock Hall Snubbing

"Dave was integral at the part when we were starting to take off, and we were playing at Lollapalooza and we were opening for the Chili Peppers and Soundgarden and all that stuff," McCready said. "And we had to have a drummer because things were blowing up really quickly and he was there right when that was happening."

Though he was invited to the ceremony, Abbruzzese was not included in the Pearl Jam roster when the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The group was inducted with original drummer Dave Krusen and current drummer Matt Cameron. Abbruzzese expressed his dismay at the situation in a lengthy online post, referring to the treatment as a "slap in the face." Listen to the full interview here.