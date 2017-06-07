|
Singled Out: Carter Lou & The Project's Do Or Die
.
Carter Lou & The Project just released a new single "Do Or Die" from their forthcoming debut album and to celebrate we asked Carter Louthian to tell us about the inspiration for the new track. Here is the story: "Do Or Die" is about finding love when you've given up on it. While being in an altered, depressed and broken state, you anxiously ask yourself questions about this new partner the whole time. You don't know if you can trust the person, you hold on to many things you're too afraid to say, and you know it could end up with heartbreak like last time. But through the song you notice certain things about this person in the way they genuinely act and treat you. And it's these things that give you the confidence and trust in yourself, and this new partner, to fully give your whole self to this relationship and continue on as happy and as healthy as can be. As for the recording process, "Do Or Die" was the third song recorded for the album. I brought the song to the boys with the structure, lyrics, and melodies already written and arranged. Just like every song I write, I always want to come to the band with the most polished version of the song I can, so the direction of the song is clear, and every individual part is the best we can make it. Since the song was already written, and well rehearsed, recording was a piece of cake. Mark Williams of Sucker Punch Recording Co in Bethesda, MD, did such a great job producing and mixing this one. Working with Mark was so great, he works just as hard as you do, pushes you as an artist, and he listens to the artists input about every detail no matter how small. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!
