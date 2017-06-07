Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Tool Frontman Has Good And Bad News For Fans At Festival
06-07-2017
.
Tool

In an age where many entertainers shared their partisan political views from the stage, Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan delivered quite a different message during the Governors Ball this weekend.

The band took the stage at the music festival on Sunday night (June 4th) which marked their first New York performance in a decade and Keenan called out what he believes is the real enemy in today's toxic political environment.

He told the crowd (according to Radio.com, "I've got some good news and I've got some bad news. I'm just gonna tell you both of them at the same time.

"Fox News, Huffington Post, the left, the right, Trump, Breitbart, Facebook - none of these things are your enemy. Your enemy is ignorance. That's the fight. If you disagree with that, this next song's for you." The band then performed the title track to their 1992 debut EP 'Opiate'."

advertisement

Tool Music, DVDs, Books and more

Tool T-shirts and Posters

More Tool News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Tool Frontman Delivers Message To Entitled Snowflakes

Tool's Special Guests For Festival Like Event Revealed

Tool, A Perfect Circle New Album Release Speculation Addressed

The Crystal Method Announce Summer Dates With Tool

Tool Announce Special One-Off Show With Special Guests

Tool Add Even More Dates To North American Tour

Tool Add New Dates To North American Tour

Tool Announce North American Tour Dates

Tool Working On Vocals For Long Awaited New Album

Tool And Lorde Lead Governors Ball Lineup


More Stories for Tool

Tool Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Tool Frontman Has Good And Bad News For Fans At Festival- Guns N' Roses Hit Metallica, Journey, Pink Floyd Milestone- Blink-182 'Home is Such a Lonely Place' Video- more

Guns N' Roses Begin Work On New Music- Journey's Neal Schon In Online Feud With Other Member- Nine Inch Nails To Release 'Top-Secret' EPs- Stone Sour Stream New Song- more

Gregg Allman Laid To Rest In Macon, GA- Aerosmith Have Changed Their Minds About Retiring- Video From Iron Maiden Tour Kick Off Goes Online- Eighteen Visions Return- more

Page Too:
Katy Perry's Dark Horse Given A Hard Rock Makeover- Liam Gallagher Slams Brother Noel For Missing Manchester Benefit- Tim McGraw And Faith Hill 'Speak to a Girl' Video- more

Hank Williams Jr. Returning To 'Monday Night Football'- Kodak Black Released Early From Jail- Kanye West Tracks Leak Including Migos and Young Thug Collaboration- more

Stream Of Ariana Grande's Manchester Benefit Concert Goes Online- Will.i.am Addresses Fergie Black Eyed Peas Split Rumors- Brandy Recovering Following Hospital Visit- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Tool Frontman Has Good And Bad News For Fans At Festival

Guns N' Roses Hit Metallica, Journey, Pink Floyd Milestone

Blink-182 Release 'Home is Such a Lonely Place' Video

Ritchie Blackmore Says Musicians Should Do It For Nothing

Pearl Jam's Mike McCready Calls Out Rock Hall Snubbing

Korn Release 'Black Is The Soul' Music Video

Cage The Elephant Unplugging For 'Unpeeled' Album

Foo Fighters, The Killers and Kendrick Lamar Lead Voodoo Lineup

The Eagles In The Studio Special For 45th Anniversary

Pete Townshend Recruits Billy Idol For Quadrophenia Shows

U2 Add New Dates To The Joshua Tree Anniversary Tour

Gogol Bordello Stream New Song 'Saboteur Blues'

Beatles Almost Top The Charts With Sgt Pepper Reissue

Edguy Stream Track From Upcoming 3-Disc Package

Fall Out Boy Releasing Song Inspired By 'The NeverEnding Story'

Michael Monroe Reveals More Details For New Compilation

• more

Page Too News Stories
Katy Perry's Dark Horse Given A Hard Rock Makeover

Liam Gallagher Slams Brother Noel For Missing Manchester Benefit

Tim McGraw And Faith Hill Release 'Speak to a Girl' Video

Ariana Grande Brings Toddler To Tears With 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow'

Justin Bieber Taps Victoria's Secret Model To Tease New Lyric

Marc Anthony Announces The Full Circle Tour

The Judds Announce New 21 Track Collection

Denny Strickland Releases 'We Don't Sleep' Video

Bill Monroe Estate Selling The Rights To His Name and Likeness

Hank Williams Jr. Returning To 'Monday Night Football'

Rapper Kodak Black Released Early From Jail

Kanye West Tracks Leak Including Migos and Young Thug Collaboration

One Love Manchester Benefit Concert Raised Over $3 Million

Lee Brice And His Wife Sara Welcome Baby Girl

Fifth Harmony Stars Discuss Their New Era Without Camila

Big Boi Reveals Details For New Album 'Boomiverse'

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

MorleyView Kelley Ryan

Saint Motel - Arrival

Edge of Free's Self-Titled Debut

Little Steven - Soulfire

BJ Wilbanks - Self-Titled

TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012

Wild Iris - Wild Iris

Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story

Remembering Chris Cornell

Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise

Carly Van Skaik - Carly Van Shaik EP

On The Record: The Bill Evans Trio - On a Monday Evening

Through Fire - Breathe

TBT: Iron Maiden - A Matter Of Life And Death

Passport: Orchestra Baobab- Amine & Hamza- Las Cafeteras

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.