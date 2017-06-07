Tool Frontman Has Good And Bad News For Fans At Festival

The band took the stage at the music festival on Sunday night (June 4th) which marked their first New York performance in a decade and Keenan called out what he believes is the real enemy in today's toxic political environment.

He told the crowd (according to Radio.com, "I've got some good news and I've got some bad news. I'm just gonna tell you both of them at the same time.

"Fox News, Huffington Post, the left, the right, Trump, Breitbart, Facebook - none of these things are your enemy. Your enemy is ignorance. That's the fight. If you disagree with that, this next song's for you." The band then performed the title track to their 1992 debut EP 'Opiate'."