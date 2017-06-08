Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

David Bowie's Widow Marks 25th Wedding Anniversary
06-08-2017
David Bowie

(Radio.com) In the year and a half since David Bowie passed away, his family has kept a low profile while the world continues to celebrate and honor his legacy. On the occasion of her 25th wedding anniversary, Bowie's widow, supermodel Iman, shared a touching tribute on Instagram.


The post is a black-and-white photo of Iman and Bowie in an embrace with the words: "I would walk forever, just to be in your arms again." Bowie and the Somali-born fashion icon were married on June 6, 1992.

They have one 16-year-old daughter together. On the one-year anniversary of his death in January, Iman shared a photo of the New York skyline under a rainbow. See Iman's tribute here.

David Bowie Music
