Death Angel Release 'Breakaway' Lyric Video

Singer Mark Osegueda had the following to say about the upcoming trek, "It is with the sincerest excitement and anticipation that I can proudly say Death Angel is FINALLY coming back to tour Europe and the UK this summer in support of our latest release 'The Evil Divide'!

"We almost feel as if we were banned from playing over there to our most loyal and dedicated fans! And we promise to UNLEASH an assaulting set night after night and stage after stage as if that were in fact the case! So we invite you all to come celebrate and exchange the energy that is METAL! The energy that is Death Angel!" Watch the video here.